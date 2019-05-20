Barclays Boosts NetEase (NTES) Price Target to $320.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $266.53 on Monday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 775.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

