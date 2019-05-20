BANKEX (BKX) Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $216,989.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex and Simex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.08346953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011386 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,938,649 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, Simex, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

