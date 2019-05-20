Bank Ozk (OZK) Holdings Cut by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.8% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.02. 5,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,536. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

