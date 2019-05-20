Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only two of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results were adversely impacted by a decline in revenues and fall in assets under management (AUM). The company’s global reach, higher interest rates and efforts to improve fee income are expected to continue supporting growth. Also, the company's steady capital deployment actions are commendable and will enhance shareholder value. However, elevated operating expenses (mainly due to rise in investment-related costs, and litigation and restructuring charges) are likely to hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based income, remains a matter of concern and might hamper financials going forward.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BK. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of BK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.83. 126,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $307,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $979,599. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,235,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,651.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,900 shares of company stock valued at $41,761,281 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

