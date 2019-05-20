Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 1,606.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Forterra were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 294,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

In other Forterra news, CEO Jeff Bradley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown purchased 36,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $152,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 82,863 shares of company stock worth $331,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. Forterra Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

