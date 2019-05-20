B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for DHX Media Ltd. (DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for DHX Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHX Media’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.57.

Shares of DHX opened at C$1.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.69.

DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

