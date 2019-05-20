B. Riley Analysts Give Select Energy Services (WTTR) a $19.00 Price Target

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) has been given a $19.00 price objective by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTTR. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 550,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 3.10. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Energy Services news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 579.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

