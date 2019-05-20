Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $59,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,277.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $7,906,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,775 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 867,048 shares of company stock worth $22,868,084 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.67 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

