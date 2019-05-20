Autodesk (ADSK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.49.

Shares of ADSK opened at $174.33 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,584.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,577 shares of company stock worth $9,509,716. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,523,000 after acquiring an additional 190,871 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $4,833,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 37,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

