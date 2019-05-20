Autodesk (ADSK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.49.
Shares of ADSK opened at $174.33 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,584.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,577 shares of company stock worth $9,509,716. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,523,000 after acquiring an additional 190,871 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $4,833,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 37,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
