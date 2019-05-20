Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.94 Million

Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $85.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.42 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $14.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 479.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $199.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.89 million to $214.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $517.38 million, with estimates ranging from $469.23 million to $619.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,734,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 10,606,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,976,338. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

