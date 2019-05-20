AU Optronics (AUO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.98

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 77715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. AU Optronics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AU Optronics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 143,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 586,791 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AU Optronics (AUO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.98” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/au-optronics-auo-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-2-98.html.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.