Athersys (ATHX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $295.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Athersys had a negative net margin of 109.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 768,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

