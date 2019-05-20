Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.13

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 62,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $2,257,621.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,521.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

