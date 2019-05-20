Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in DowDuPont by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

DWDP stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

