Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Given a $219.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned a $219.00 target price by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.39% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,527. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 1,275.08%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 489,461 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,705,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

