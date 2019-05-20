Argo Group (ARGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,139,000.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,483. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

