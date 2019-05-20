ArcBest (ARCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.56

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 1163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $711.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.33 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,463,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,583,000 after buying an additional 132,068 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

