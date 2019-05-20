Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ANIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sidoti set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $132,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,992 shares in the company, valued at $627,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph G. Darling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 99,387 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 249,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.