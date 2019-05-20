AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 1,155.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $7,413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,084,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

ANAB stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

