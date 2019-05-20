Analyzing Monster Beverage (MNST) & Reeds (REED)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reeds has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Monster Beverage and Reeds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 26.61% 28.35% 22.58% Reeds -31.29% N/A -68.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monster Beverage and Reeds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $3.81 billion 9.08 $993.00 million $1.79 35.54 Reeds $38.10 million 3.14 -$10.32 million ($0.38) -9.39

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Reeds. Reeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monster Beverage and Reeds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 2 6 7 0 2.33 Reeds 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $63.10, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Reeds has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Reeds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reeds is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Reeds shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Monster Beverage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Reeds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Reeds on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, Caffé Monster, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play(stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices. The company also provides private label products. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to specialty gourmet, natural food stores, retail stores, convenience stores, and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

