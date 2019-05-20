Analysts Set Expectations for L Brands Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

LB stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. L Brands has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

