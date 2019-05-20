Analysts Set Adler Real Estate AG (ADL) PT at $18.72

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.72 ($21.77).

ADL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Monday.

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Adler Real Estate stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €12.92 ($15.02). The company had a trading volume of 73,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05. The company has a market capitalization of $883.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43. Adler Real Estate has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €16.10 ($18.72).

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.