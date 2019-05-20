Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $5,842,120.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,401,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,062 shares of company stock worth $37,903,170. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.