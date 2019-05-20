Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $5,842,120.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,401,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,062 shares of company stock worth $37,903,170. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

