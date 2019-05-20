Analysts Expect Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL) to Announce ($0.57) Earnings Per Share

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.57) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Precision BioSciences an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Barclays started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,404. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Global Strategic Fund Venbio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Dung Ling Yao bought 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $67,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $68,597,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

