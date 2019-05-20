Analysts Anticipate Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $254.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $261.40 million. Alkermes posted sales of $304.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,343,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,681,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,775,141.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,950. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Alkermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,075,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 655,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 107.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,647,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 853,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 1.72. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

