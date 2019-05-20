American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) EVP Michael A. Sgro Sells 6,680 Shares

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $741,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $112.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $112.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,746,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,443,000 after purchasing an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,528,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

