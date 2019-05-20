American International Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 823,765 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Ahmed Yahia sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,228,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,311,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,009,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,664 shares of company stock worth $19,637,229. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/american-international-group-inc-has-10-18-million-position-in-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.