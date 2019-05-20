American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,954,000 after acquiring an additional 714,473 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,778.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $86.23 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $388,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,763. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

