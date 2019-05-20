AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Director Raymond C. Stachowiak Buys 160,559 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMC stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,050,000 after buying an additional 105,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after buying an additional 636,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,508,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

