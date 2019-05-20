Amazon.com (AMZN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 1.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s analysis:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.89.

AMZN stock opened at $1,869.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $920.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

