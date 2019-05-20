Amaya (TSG) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Amaya (TSE:TSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Amaya’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Amaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Amaya has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.
