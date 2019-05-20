Amaya (TSG) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Amaya (TSE:TSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Amaya’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Amaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Amaya alerts:

Amaya has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

Amaya (TSE:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$862.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.15 million.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.