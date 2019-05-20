Alps Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in Sprint Corp (S)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprint by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sprint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

