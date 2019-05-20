Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 863.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Stamps.com to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $689.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

