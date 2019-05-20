Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $180,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $49,687,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 310,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $322.61 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $17,270,643. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

