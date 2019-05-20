Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $167.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $209.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $210.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-stake-increased-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.