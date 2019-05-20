Agilent Technologies (A) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilent reported weak fiscal second-quarter results due to slowing global demand in small molecule Pharma and softness in the China Food market. However, Agilent saw notable improvement across its other product lines. Moreover, its strengthening position in Americas, China and Europe remain the key growth drivers. Additionally, the company’s decision to wind up its underperforming businesses is benefiting its core operations. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments towards more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are major positives. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, macro weakness in some regions and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. Also, higher expenses are making margin expansion difficult for the company.”

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $491,107.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,924 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.