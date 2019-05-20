Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Shares Down 3.6%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 1,164,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,431,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 1,583.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 986,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 675.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 242,994 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 1,278.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/aevi-genomic-medicine-gnmx-shares-down-3-6.html.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.