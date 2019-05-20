Adzcoin (ADZ) Market Cap Achieves $45,187.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,187.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 46,628,703 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

