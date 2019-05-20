Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Decreased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $178.33 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,422,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $411,969.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

