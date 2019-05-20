Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $28.54 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $71,486.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock valued at $665,356. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/acadia-realty-trust-akr-stake-lessened-by-indexiq-advisors-llc.html.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.