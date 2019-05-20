AAR (AIR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE AIR opened at $30.96 on Friday. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

