$956.68 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $956.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $926.93 million to $974.40 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $844.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.06.

MTN traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,224. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

