$956.68 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $956.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $926.93 million to $974.40 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $844.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.06.

MTN traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,224. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.