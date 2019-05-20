$7.03 Million in Sales Expected for Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) will announce $7.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payment Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16 million. Payment Data Systems reported sales of $6.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Payment Data Systems will report full-year sales of $28.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.20 million to $28.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Payment Data Systems.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYDS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Payment Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYDS opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Payment Data Systems has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

In other news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $47,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payment Data Systems by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payment Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payment Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Payment Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

