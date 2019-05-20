361 Capital LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Rexnord stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.48. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 104,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,875,733.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,841.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,586 shares of company stock worth $6,013,398 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

