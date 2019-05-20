361 Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $552,284.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $839.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/361-capital-llc-invests-2-83-million-in-brinker-international-inc-eat-stock.html.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.