3,483 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,825,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Altria Group by 22,510.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,388,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,379 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/3483-shares-in-altria-group-inc-mo-purchased-by-day-ennis-llc.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.