3,458 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 424,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,103. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.61.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $3,142,526. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

