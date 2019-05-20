$29.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (VLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report sales of $29.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $31.61 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $31.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $112.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $116.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.21 billion to $164.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of VLO opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,065,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,313,000 after acquiring an additional 780,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,786,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.