21,605 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Purchased by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $689.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.27. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/21605-shares-in-intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci-purchased-by-llbh-private-wealth-management-llc.html.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.