$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $87,693.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,151 shares in the company, valued at $774,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

